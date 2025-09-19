as the sun sets

a beautiful day today in Toronto, albeit quite fresh. but the skies were clear all day and people were up and about, enjoying the fine weather. we passed by in the late evening at the soccer field where i used to take my skyline shots before i moved to this apartment building. although there was no soccer games going on, the hillside was full of people on blankets or just on the grass watching the sun as it sank in the horizon. there's a general feeling of exuberance, and the food vendors on trucks were sure making a hell of business.previous shots from the same location: