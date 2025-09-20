people on street

Previous
this morning, my sister and i met up to go to the Saturday farmers' market down at the St. Lawrence market. it was a bit of a coolish day (for most people, but not for me, i loved it!) and people are wearing heavy jackets already. there does not seem to be a lot of people at the market promenade but that was because most of the people were at the farmers' market.

my sister bought quail eggs and apple cider. i got me some gala apples, lemon and avocado. then we went to our favourite Japanese restaurant as i've been craving for sushi for weeks now.

then a trip to Michaels to get some paints for a new project i am embarking on. i tried mixing my primaries to get the colour i wanted but it was a fail. yaiks!
