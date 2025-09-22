invisible

this was an installation just outside the Art Gallery of Ontario. passersby seemed not to notice her despite her size. i was looking for a plate for its description but did not find one. Google, however, gave this information:



Installation "outside of AGO" refers to a public sculpture by Thomas J Price called Moments Contained, which was unveiled and installed in July 2025 on the sidewalk in front of the Art Gallery of Ontario, facing the corner of Dundas Street West and McCaul Streets. This 2.7-meter-tall bronze figure depicts a young woman and is a significant addition to Toronto's public art landscape.



Details of the installation:

Sculpture: Moments Contained by Thomas J Price.

Subject: A bronze figure of a contemplative young Black woman.

Installation Location: In front of the main entrance of the AGO, facing north onto Dundas Street West.

Significance: The installation marks the first public artwork from the AGO's Department of Arts of Global Africa and the Diaspora.

Artist's Intent: Price aims for the sculpture to challenge assumptions about public monuments and encourage empathy and connection by having people recognize themselves in the figure and feel valued.

Unveiling: The public sculpture was unveiled on July 30, 2025.



captured this as that man was approaching. he veered a little bit to his right so that he passed right in front of her but the shot was not so good, but he still gave the sculpture some scale.