listen to the fluttering of wings by summerfield
Photo 4540

listen to the fluttering of wings

bees, butterflies and even wasps were happily moving from flowers to flowers at the Toronto Gardens this afternoon. fall flowers in array of colours beautifully displayed in the gardens. surprisingly, but to my delight, there were very few people enjoying the gardens. perhaps it is the promise of an impending thunderstorm that kept them away. at one point it was just me and my friend walking about.

for week 38 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which is 'sound'. can you hear something visual? off course you can. if you listen close enough, you will hear what quiet and peaceful are in the fluttering of the butterfly's wings.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

summerfield

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
This is simply lovely!
September 23rd, 2025  
