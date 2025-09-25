a vlogger in the garden

i'm guessing this young girl is a tik tok vlogger. her phone was connected to her camera as she yaps non-stop. she was right in front of this 'rude' plant. there was no identifying tag on the plant but my google search indicates it's a red amaranth elephant head or some such. frankly i was expecting it was called ET-phone-home plant until my mind went into the gutter. 😂it made blush though.
she was one of the handful of people at the gardens last Tuesday.
for this week's "in the garden" theme of the 52 captures challenge.
Interesting looking plant.