Previous
a vlogger in the garden by summerfield
Photo 4542

a vlogger in the garden

i'm guessing this young girl is a tik tok vlogger. her phone was connected to her camera as she yaps non-stop. she was right in front of this 'rude' plant. there was no identifying tag on the plant but my google search indicates it's a red amaranth elephant head or some such. frankly i was expecting it was called ET-phone-home plant until my mind went into the gutter. 😂it made blush though.

she was one of the handful of people at the gardens last Tuesday.

for this week's "in the garden" theme of the 52 captures challenge.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
The garden looks like a lovely place to spend some time. What she is doing could be done in the living room!

Interesting looking plant.
September 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great candid...That garden is gorgeous.
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact