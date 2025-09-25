a vlogger in the garden

i'm guessing this young girl is a tik tok vlogger. her phone was connected to her camera as she yaps non-stop. she was right in front of this 'rude' plant. there was no identifying tag on the plant but my google search indicates it's a red amaranth elephant head or some such. frankly i was expecting it was called ET-phone-home plant until my mind went into the gutter. 😂it made blush though.



she was one of the handful of people at the gardens last Tuesday.



for this week's "in the garden" theme of the 52 captures challenge.