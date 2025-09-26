Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4543
old friends
"old friends, sat on their park bench like bookends...can you imagine us years from today, sharing a park bench so quietly; how terribly strange to be seventy. old friends..." Paul Simon, songwriter
this was my entry this week for the 'soundtrack' challenge over at 52 frames.
here's Simon & Garfunkel with one of their hits, "Old Friends".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3NYWzHLEZw
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6731
photos
173
followers
106
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd September 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-songtitle
,
summerfield-52frames
,
songtitle-120
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close