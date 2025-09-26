Previous
old friends by summerfield
Photo 4543

old friends

"old friends, sat on their park bench like bookends...can you imagine us years from today, sharing a park bench so quietly; how terribly strange to be seventy. old friends..." Paul Simon, songwriter

this was my entry this week for the 'soundtrack' challenge over at 52 frames.

here's Simon & Garfunkel with one of their hits, "Old Friends".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3NYWzHLEZw
