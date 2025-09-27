Previous
Barb Tarbox by summerfield
Barb Tarbox

whilst waiting for the bus early this morning, i saw this discarded cigarette wrapper right by my feet. pity about the young lady in the picture. at least this box has a somewhat tolerable advert/warning. it used to be that the cigarette manufacturers would use close up of the cancer lesions themselves which are really gross. but of course that never did repel the smokers.

sorry, i know this is not a pleasing image but just want to somehow bring some awareness. ugh! who am i kidding. i just don't have anything else.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
