as the world fades away into yesterday

i was to be driven out to photograph the sunset after supper. i chose to wash the dishes before leaving the apartment and to our surprise, the sun was almost already sunk into the horizon. it seems with the advent of fall, the sun just passes over so rapidly. even the almost half moon moved too fast but for that i'm not complaining because twenty minutes earlier it was still over the apartment building across the road. by the time i got to the balcony it has swiftly moved to the west and over the downtown skyline. with the sun not yet completely faded the moon looked very bright against the dimming sky.