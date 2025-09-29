my local grocery

this is the deli section of my favourite grocery store called McEwen. they have an array of sandwiches and cooked food, as well as sushi. then they have a colourful display of flowers from the floral department at the other end of the store. i was actually sitting at one of the tables by the bakery section having my wild mushroom and brie sandwich.



across the road there is another store called Eataly, very much the same concept of McEwen, except they are very expensive and the staff are more pretentious than Starbucks. once someone asked asked me why i would not shop or eat at Eataly, i said come hell or high water, nobody could make me patronize Eataly. if my young Italian friend and her mother would not shop there, and they're true blooded Italian (her parents were immigrants), then neither would i.