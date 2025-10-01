Previous
good morning starshine by summerfield
good morning starshine

at 6:30 the sun was yet to rise but the sky was magnificent in its colours. the bright star (my research showed it is the planet Venus) was a bonus and was a sight to look at. the traffic below on the 404 highway was already getting slow and it's not even the morning rush hour yet. i could never tire of looking at the sky especially when it's this beautiful.

unbelievable, it's now October. before you know it, it will be a new year. when i was a child the days, even the hours, seem to crawl ever so slowly. now the days just go by so quickly, it seems i'm always running out of time.

here's the song from the musical "Hair" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whmzEXywq40 it's an earworm of a song though.
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Glorious!
October 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool image.
October 2nd, 2025  
