good morning starshine

at 6:30 the sun was yet to rise but the sky was magnificent in its colours. the bright star (my research showed it is the planet Venus) was a bonus and was a sight to look at. the traffic below on the 404 highway was already getting slow and it's not even the morning rush hour yet. i could never tire of looking at the sky especially when it's this beautiful.
unbelievable, it's now October. before you know it, it will be a new year. when i was a child the days, even the hours, seem to crawl ever so slowly. now the days just go by so quickly, it seems i'm always running out of time.