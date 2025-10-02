Previous
apple pie filling by summerfield
apple pie filling

i was in cooking mood yesterday. my friend gave me a bunch of bell peppers in different colours so i made peperonata served in slices of focaccia bread. my sister gave me a bunch of apples that are not my type of apple (i only eat royal gala apples) so i made them into apple pie filling and served it with french vanilla ice cream for dessert - just the filling and the ice cream.

one realization i had: i don't really care for cooking. i used to cook a lot when the little boy was growing up and when i used to host dinners for the first mr. summerfield whenever he had dinner guests. now i don't like cooking so much, except my daily requirements. although i love love love to eat. but sometimes needs must so this, i'm practicing for next week's thanksgiving dinner when i have to host about a dozen people. ugh!
Annie D ace
Both sound lovely - I'd go for the peperonata and focaccia bread haha
October 3rd, 2025  
