a study in textures

this week's assignment over at 52 frames is 'texture'. of course, i've left things again at the very last minute but that's just how i roll most of the time.



we had summer-like weather once again, clear blue skies and temps in almost mid-twenties. i have this thing on the window sill: 10-year old spaghetti noodles which i use for props sometimes. a couple of months ago, i put the dried up bunch of lily-of-the-valley in it as i wanted to use the vase it was on for something else. against the outside light, it caught my attention. the lace curtain was behind it but the camera setting turned it into a natural high-key shot. i like it; another one of those happy coincidences.