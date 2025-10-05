Previous
a study in textures by summerfield
a study in textures

this week's assignment over at 52 frames is 'texture'. of course, i've left things again at the very last minute but that's just how i roll most of the time.

we had summer-like weather once again, clear blue skies and temps in almost mid-twenties. i have this thing on the window sill: 10-year old spaghetti noodles which i use for props sometimes. a couple of months ago, i put the dried up bunch of lily-of-the-valley in it as i wanted to use the vase it was on for something else. against the outside light, it caught my attention. the lace curtain was behind it but the camera setting turned it into a natural high-key shot. i like it; another one of those happy coincidences.
summerfield

ace
April ace
whimsical yet pretty
October 6th, 2025  
katy ace
fascinatingly unusual subject with terrific high key results
October 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely still life
October 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely still life, nice textures and tones
October 6th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nicely done
October 6th, 2025  
