the gate of privileges

on Saturday afternoon, we drove to a town an hour north of the city to see the colours. we were too early. the trees would colour at the first frost which we had not had as we were having a summer-like weather all these weeks. we will drive around again this weekend and after yesterday and today's rain, the temps are supposed to drop and then we may see the changing colours by this our Thanksgiving weekend.



on our way back, i spotted this gate. i imagine the drive goes a long way to the manor or grand house, hidden by the trees and thick foliage. i imagine an opulent home with a gorgeous garden teeming with fall flowers, perhaps even a fountain just at the end of the drive.



or maybe just a small cottage and the gate is just a ruse.



a week's off already this month. ah, and we must brace for the one-week-only challenge in another 21 days, must we not?