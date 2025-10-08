Previous
a thingamajigger by summerfield
Photo 4555

a thingamajigger

two weeks ago, when our church had its annual fall sale, i moseyed on down the vintage and glassware section to check what kind of stuff had been donated. this was on a shelf by the window along with other colorful glass sculptures. but this caught my attention and i knew i just have to have it. i did not even balk at the $4.00 price tag.

google search shows this is called a Galileo thermometer or barometer. how it functions is a mystery to me. when i bought it the red float was on top of the cylinder. for two days until yesterday, all floats were at the bottom. today they were like this. earlier the blue one was really close to the red at the top.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Every time I see one of these I want one
October 9th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
I like these too! They work based on changes in the density of the liquid inside; it changes based on the temperature of the air around it. The little tag that hangs the lowest should tell you what the temperature is!
October 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great photo of it!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact