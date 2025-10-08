a thingamajigger

two weeks ago, when our church had its annual fall sale, i moseyed on down the vintage and glassware section to check what kind of stuff had been donated. this was on a shelf by the window along with other colorful glass sculptures. but this caught my attention and i knew i just have to have it. i did not even balk at the $4.00 price tag.



google search shows this is called a Galileo thermometer or barometer. how it functions is a mystery to me. when i bought it the red float was on top of the cylinder. for two days until yesterday, all floats were at the bottom. today they were like this. earlier the blue one was really close to the red at the top.