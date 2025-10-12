Sign up
Photo 4558
time warp
this week at 52 frames we are to interpret 'time'. as usual i've left it at the last minute and i couldn't quite figure out what to post. thankfully, little blue has some experience and was willing to be seen in another venue.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6746
photos
172
followers
105
following
1248% complete
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th October 2025 8:17am
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
katy
ace
FAV so good to see little blue in this excellent interpretation, Vikki
October 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Cool
October 13th, 2025
