time warp by summerfield
time warp

this week at 52 frames we are to interpret 'time'. as usual i've left it at the last minute and i couldn't quite figure out what to post. thankfully, little blue has some experience and was willing to be seen in another venue.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

summerfield

katy ace
FAV so good to see little blue in this excellent interpretation, Vikki
October 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Cool
October 13th, 2025  
