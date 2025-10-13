Previous
the boat at Peggy's Cove by summerfield
the boat at Peggy's Cove

i've been working on two paintings, one from my head (which is always dangerous 🤣) and this one, based on three of my photographs which i took when i visited Louise & Ken in Nova Scotia back in 2016. i have previously did this in water colour but without the boathouse on the left.

this is in acrylic in a wrap around 10x20 canvas. a friend wants to show this to their friends and i might have the opportunity to sell it. now that this is finished, i can concentrate on the other painting, and perhaps finish it before the week is over.

i found a different angle of this view on the internet: https://www.istockphoto.com/photo/peggys-cove-fishing-village-gm530481101-54857426?searchscope=image%2Cfilm
13th October 2025

Kate A
This is wonderful Vikki
October 14th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
Beautiful scene!
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones
Well done...I love the colors and composition.
October 14th, 2025  
Suzanne
I am so impressed by this Vicki! You’ve really captured and conveyed the scene! When are you coming to paint with me????
October 14th, 2025  
