pitstop to fish

this young man was stopped on a roadside to fish, leaving his work van running. i had got off our vehicle as i saw these boats still on the water and liked the reflection of the trees.



one of my friends from church had a business at the Kawarthas, about 167 kilometres northeast of Toronto. he asked if i wanted to come along for the two hours drive to see The Colours. rather disappointing as in some parts the trees have not changed colours yet while as we drove further up, the trees are already bare.



"The Kawartha Lakes are a chain of lakes in south-central Ontario, Canada that form the upper watershed of the Trent River. The lakes are located on the boundary between the Paleozoic limestone regions of the Golden Horseshoe, and the Precambrian granite Canadian Shield of northern and central Ontario." - wikipedia

