Previous
shadows by summerfield
Photo 4562

shadows

woke up to a beautiful sunrise, the sky devoid of clouds. it created shadows everywhere in the apartment but this one caught my eye because there were two floating thingies in that Galileo thermometer/barometer thingamajigg. yesterday, all were at the bottom. i could never figure that thing!

the shadows, though, are a good study for this week's 'shadow' theme over at 52 frames. i yet may find a more engaging shot before Sunday but for now this is a possible shoe in.

i attended my friend's memorial service this morning. the church was literally jampacked with friends and relatives. i've never seen the church that full except when the odd few times we had concerts in the sanctuary. that was how beloved my friend was.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh Vikki. I am so sorry I forgot about the funeral! I was thinking it was a luncheon at the church. Please forgive my forgetfulness. I know it was a rough day for you and we missed you.

This is some wonderful light and shadows. I especially like the way the light shows through the barometer.
October 17th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Lovely photo; I'm so sorry for the loss of your friend.
October 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Sorry for your loss :(
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sorry for your loss...This is a lovely still life.
October 17th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Sorry for your loss. Fabulous shadows!
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact