shadows

woke up to a beautiful sunrise, the sky devoid of clouds. it created shadows everywhere in the apartment but this one caught my eye because there were two floating thingies in that Galileo thermometer/barometer thingamajigg. yesterday, all were at the bottom. i could never figure that thing!



the shadows, though, are a good study for this week's 'shadow' theme over at 52 frames. i yet may find a more engaging shot before Sunday but for now this is a possible shoe in.



i attended my friend's memorial service this morning. the church was literally jampacked with friends and relatives. i've never seen the church that full except when the odd few times we had concerts in the sanctuary. that was how beloved my friend was.