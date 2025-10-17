they work hard for the money

another drive by shot through the windshield but i would admit the car was going slow as there the car three ahead of us was a nervous nellie. and probably because the speed limit was only 40 kmph.



week 42 of the 52 captures challenge calls for shots 'in the street'. i take it it means street photography and not exactly what's in (or on) the street. hopefully this fits the fare but if not, then i shall have to find something else. once again i am behind the 52 captures. but i think i shall be able to catch up before the year ends 😂 and another 52 captures starts.