a cabin in the woods

i am hosting our coffee time after our church service tomorrow, and i wanted to serve something different. so my friend drove me to the country to get some apple cider and apple cider donuts. the trip also served another purpose: more drive-by shots. like this one, although, admittedly, we were cruising at only 40 kmph on a narrow two-way road so we could not really slow down as there were cars behind us. that there is not actually a cabin, but probably a shed for firewoods. i do like the vibes i'm getting from this shot, what with all the golden colours of fall and a smattering of red here and there.