Previous
a cabin in the woods by summerfield
Photo 4564

a cabin in the woods

i am hosting our coffee time after our church service tomorrow, and i wanted to serve something different. so my friend drove me to the country to get some apple cider and apple cider donuts. the trip also served another purpose: more drive-by shots. like this one, although, admittedly, we were cruising at only 40 kmph on a narrow two-way road so we could not really slow down as there were cars behind us. that there is not actually a cabin, but probably a shed for firewoods. i do like the vibes i'm getting from this shot, what with all the golden colours of fall and a smattering of red here and there.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall capture with great light
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact