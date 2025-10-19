Previous
someone's front porch by summerfield
someone's front porch

for week 40 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt of which is 'front porch'. since i do not have a front porch (i do have a balcony, of course, with a great view of sunrise, the city skyline, as well as front row seat of fireworks when it happens across the street, which is quite often) it took me quite a while to find one that has some sort of interesting aspect. this is from last thanksgiving's joy ride through the Kawarthas north of the city.

the turquoise cycling sculpture caught my eye and thankfully my camera was attached to my hand at the time so as the car was slowly being maneuvered into traffic, i shot this through the driver's window. it had to be a quick one -- just one quick shot before cars in the other direction hindered the view. i did not realize that it was some sort of an art gallery until i viewed it today.
