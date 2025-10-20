autumn by the lake

i needed to feel i had accomplished something for the day. the big canvas i'm working on is taking a while to finish. inspired by the numerous fall trees i've photographed the past two weekends, i concocted this scene. there are no mountains around the province unless one goes further up north maybe, so i invoked the image of a mountain from one of the shots from my vacations in the old country. talk about artistic license, non?
this was an easy painting, took me a good two hours, on a 9x12 canvas panel. methinks i should paint it in a bigger size canvas and i can put it on my wall.
also, i mentioned a while back, july probably, that i signed up as a member of the local artists' network. my bio and 3 of my art work are now on their website. check it out if you're so inclined and tell me if i am worthy of being called an artist. https://www.artistsnetwork.ca/members-gallery
Fabulous to see you in the artist network