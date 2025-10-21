'shrooms

in my journey today around the neighbourhood, photographing the fall colours, i chanced upon this cluster of mushrooms. i thought i was looking at a fairy's kingdom! there were at least three different kinds but the cluster in the bottom right intrigued and amused me. at first i thought they were some kind of metal screws as there were garbage all over the place -- empty buckets, discarded giant truck tires, etc. i couldn't get any nearer though as there were broken glass everywhere. maybe i'll come back in a couple more days and see if they're still around and perhaps do a proper macro of one of the 'shrooms.