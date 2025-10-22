as far as the eyes can see

Previous
for two weeks now, i've been going almost everywhere to capture the changing colours. the irony is all i need do is stand in my balcony and i can catch the hundreds and thousands of colourful trees all at once. i could use a pano shot or simply a landscape shot. really, the balcony is a gift that keeps on giving.

we were having rains intermittently since yesterday, sometimes a quick pour but mostly a drizzle here and there. see the wonderful cloud play over the Lake Ontario which is just behind the downtown skyline.

for week 43 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge this week is hundreds and thousands and we can interpret it as we like.
amazing colors right in front of you! Beautifully shot with that wonderful skyline in the back, Vikki
