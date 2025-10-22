as far as the eyes can see

for two weeks now, i've been going almost everywhere to capture the changing colours. the irony is all i need do is stand in my balcony and i can catch the hundreds and thousands of colourful trees all at once. i could use a pano shot or simply a landscape shot. really, the balcony is a gift that keeps on giving.



we were having rains intermittently since yesterday, sometimes a quick pour but mostly a drizzle here and there. see the wonderful cloud play over the Lake Ontario which is just behind the downtown skyline.



for week 43 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge this week is hundreds and thousands and we can interpret it as we like.