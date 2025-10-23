landing

i love seeing and photographing airplanes especially when they seem to mess up my perspective. to me, it's a fascinating sight to see an airplane low over a highway or any place where it makes you think 'is it going to make it?'



a long time ago, when i used to live in Belgium, my then fiancé and i drove to Amsterdam for me to see the Van Gogh Museum. during the drive, when we were in the vicinity of the Schiphol International Airport, i thought i saw a procession of sailboats on the overpass ahead. turned out it was a waterway so of course there were sailboats. at the same moment, a KLM jetliner flew across the highway we were on and above the overhead waterway. it was a sight to behold. and just last year, on my way back to Toronto, as my nephew drove me to O'Hare, a JAL jet was cruising its way to its terminal on a 'road' traversing across the highway.



for week 33 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being "illusion'.