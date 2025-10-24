Previous
down by the valley by summerfield
down by the valley

taken last Tuesday before i found the mushrooms. the valley looked like it was on fire, even more so on the other side of the road although i couldn't cross because of the subway track that's supposed to open sometime between next month and never. even then, when we passed by on the way back, this view had more substance.

this week, over at 52 frames, the assignment is "centered composition with leading lines". although the track curved at the end, it's still directed to the buildings. this is a very mundane shot, but i suppose it fits the bill.
summerfield

Fabulous POV and colors!
Wow!! That is a gorgeous fall capture!!! 🍁🍁
great POV and beautiful fall colors
