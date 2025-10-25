jump!

my sister and i took a bus trip east to the city of Ottawa. we walked around the downtown area then to the federal buildings. there was a group of children and young boys, soccer players must be, and they were enjoying themselves just running around. as it was a rather cold day, only 3 was the highest we reached today with an abundant dose of cold wind, they were running back and forth from the field to a bonfire to warm up. i seize upon the opportunity to ask one of the parents if i could take a picture of one of the boys jumping as i needed one for my photography assignment, and that for their peace of mind, i'll take the shot from behind so his face wouldn't show when i post it online. the dad of this boy readily agreed and the boy was quite willing. so i set the camera on 'sports' function and got 11 shots out of that one jump. i had two regrets was that the sun had been behind the clouds most of the afternoon so there's no shadow discernible on the grass, and the top of the tower in the background was cut off.



catching up with week 36 of the 52 captures challenge. the challenge that week was 'jumping in the air'. save me asking the boy to do a series of somersaults, i don't know how else i could make a jump interesting; although there background itself i suppose is interesting enough.