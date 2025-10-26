PA255621-a

at yesterday's bus trip, we visited the Brockville (a town just before reaching Ottawa) and its underground railway tunnel. i walked the 530 metres (1,740 feet) tunnel which runs north to south. it was built in the mid 1800's and is a historic railway tunnel, notable for being Canada's first and the oldest in North America. it was used for over a century and was designed to provide a rail link from the timber trade of the Ottawa Valley to the Brockville port facilities on the St. Lawrence River ship route. (no, it was not used for the underground activities relating to slavery.)



this shot was taken almost to the end of the tunnel which is now a sort of tourist attraction and a 'short cut' used by the locals. the portion where the people are in this photo is right above a busy roadway. and the middle of the tunnel is right under the Brockville city hall.



the middle of the tunnel is of solid granite. groundwater seepage continues to be a feature of the tunnel, creating mineral formations on the limestone walls. the tunnel features a light and sound show.



outside of that end of the tunnel is a refurbished caboose or van, that was donated in 1987 to the city by the Canadian Pacific Railway, which today operates as an escape room experience.