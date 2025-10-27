shallow waters

in looking through my old photographs, i found a photo of a school of small fish and starfish almost to the shore of the beach in Honda Bay in Palawan back in the old country. so i tried my hand at re-creating it on canvas. in the photo a part of my foot was visible which naturally i didn't include in the painting. i don't quite like the squiggly lines which depict movement of the sea water. or maybe the quite dark turquoise color throws the eye off. itiofd, i actually meant to just paint a maple leaf floating in pool water and i don't quite remember how this got to this. 🤣 because sometimes the brush has its own mind and my hand just follow along. or probably i'm being controlled by the aliens living in my abode! but it is what it is.