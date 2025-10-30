Previous
at the waterfront by summerfield
at the waterfront

last Saturday, we were delayed in visiting the underground railway in Brockville because the tour coordinator messed up the tour did not make the proper advance arrangements with the town. whilst she was in talks with the local community reps, my sister and i went to the town's marina and we invented the 360 degree shot challenge. we stood in a random place, which happened to be the town's waterfront, and took photos then turned 90 degrees to shoot whatever was in our line of sight, until we ended up facing the same point we started on.

we started facing the water then directly behind me at 180 degrees was this sign. kismet, i say and i could not have been any happier. so i'm posting it today being Thursday when my pigster mates play Pigmania and Pass the Pigs, because it's dedicated to them. they know who they are.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

summerfield

katy ace
360 degree photogfraphy sounds like a very creative idea! I like the view you got with this shot and the thoughtfulness for your friends!
October 31st, 2025  
