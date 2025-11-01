white chocolate on a stack of plates

it's unbelievable, really. for shame! the best and easiest prompt for the 52 captures challenge and i forgot about it?!?! or skipped it? or didn't see it? whatever is wrong with me!



in trying to catch up with the challenge, i was obsessed with week 22's prompt which for some reason i'm having difficulty in finding an appropriate shot or even inspiration. moi, who used to excel in 'subtle' revenge.



for week 41 the challenge was to shoot 'chocolate'.



and horrors of all horrors! where are the chocolate in this house? there is the big box of ferrero rocher from 2020 which i'm keeping for props, but they don't look very good anymore. so off to the store i went and found the last white ferrero rocher that's on sale. the very last one, if you can believe it.



upon review though, i thought i should've broken a square, for artistic purposes. however, i couldn't do a re-shoot. can you guess why?🤣



also for november words 'plates' for today.