fair jeanne of ottawa, a reflection by summerfield
Photo 4580

fair jeanne of ottawa, a reflection

when i went out this morning, i knew i was destined to capture some spectacular vista. then i saw something shiny on the ground, a new one-dollar coin with the King and that changed my destiny.🤣 more so when a friend (yes, i do have a couple of friends!) called and asked if we could have an impromptu lunch. we had been trying to do lunch since the spring but we'd have conflict of schedules or something came up, both sides are guilty. so we did before some other destiny interfered. and lucky King's coin, she treated!

so to start off today's One Week Only date, i had to resort to last month's archives, that day my sister and i took on a bus tour to the capital city. this is not that spectacular by any means but i thought the reflection is good.

day one of One Week Only's 2025 edition. today's fare is "refraction or reflection". for the list of the week's prompts, the details are here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

summerfield

2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details

