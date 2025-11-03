fair jeanne of ottawa, a reflection

when i went out this morning, i knew i was destined to capture some spectacular vista. then i saw something shiny on the ground, a new one-dollar coin with the King and that changed my destiny.🤣 more so when a friend (yes, i do have a couple of friends!) called and asked if we could have an impromptu lunch. we had been trying to do lunch since the spring but we'd have conflict of schedules or something came up, both sides are guilty. so we did before some other destiny interfered. and lucky King's coin, she treated!
so to start off today's One Week Only date, i had to resort to last month's archives, that day my sister and i took on a bus tour to the capital city. this is not that spectacular by any means but i thought the reflection is good.