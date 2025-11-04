Previous
the autumn leaves by summerfield
the autumn leaves

day 2 of the One Week Only challenge; today's fare is 'musical' or 'song title'.

the season is just appropriate for those falling leaves and the grounds are covered with golds and reds and yellows. this was taken at the Toronto Gardens last Sunday after church.

here's Nat King Cole crooning this beautiful ballad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEMCeymW1Ow

for the list of the week's prompts, the details are here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
*lynn ace
beautiful leaves and great POV
November 5th, 2025  
