Photo 4581
the autumn leaves
day 2 of the One Week Only challenge; today's fare is 'musical' or 'song title'.
the season is just appropriate for those falling leaves and the grounds are covered with golds and reds and yellows. this was taken at the Toronto Gardens last Sunday after church.
here's Nat King Cole crooning this beautiful ballad:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEMCeymW1Ow
for the list of the week's prompts, the details are here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6770
photos
172
followers
106
following
1255% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd November 2025 1:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
owo-8
*lynn
ace
beautiful leaves and great POV
November 5th, 2025
