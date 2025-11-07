as the day turns into dusk

and shadows deepen and turn into night, do you reflect on how you spent your day? did you do one kind deed? and is one kind deed enough to cleanse your soul and mind, and would that be enough for you to face tomorrow?



blah! blah! blah! as you know i need not go beyond my door to take a photo of a scenic view with beautiful cloud play and gorgeous colours as the day fades. all i need do is step out onto my balcony and i got this view. it might be the same silhouettes of the skyline, but there is never a duplicate mood. the clouds are always different, as well as the colours.



so for today's prompt of 'landscape' for One Week Only, you might think it's boring, but i dare say, it ain't!