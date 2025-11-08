Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4585
it's bokeh hour
i had to turn on the fairy lights in the window as it was a bit windy to photograph this outside. would've been nice with the city lights bokeh-fied in the background but needs must.
today's one week only rendez-vous is to photograph bokeh.
first week of november is dusted and done. gheez! the days are just going fast!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6774
photos
173
followers
106
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th November 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-8
katy
ace
I knew yours would be perfection! I actually have some fairy lights somewhere, but didn’t even think about them until after I saw this stunning photo
November 9th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
I love this!
November 9th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Amazing. well done
November 9th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Bokeh us a fav and you made it so festive and timeless.
November 9th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love the color coordination with the bokeh
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close