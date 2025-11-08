Previous
it's bokeh hour by summerfield
it's bokeh hour

i had to turn on the fairy lights in the window as it was a bit windy to photograph this outside. would've been nice with the city lights bokeh-fied in the background but needs must.

today's one week only rendez-vous is to photograph bokeh.

first week of november is dusted and done. gheez! the days are just going fast!
summerfield

katy ace
I knew yours would be perfection! I actually have some fairy lights somewhere, but didn’t even think about them until after I saw this stunning photo
November 9th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
I love this!
November 9th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
Amazing. well done
November 9th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Bokeh us a fav and you made it so festive and timeless.
November 9th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love the color coordination with the bokeh
November 9th, 2025  
