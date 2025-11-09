simple pleasures

Previous
since retiring last year, i have been painting full time. what do i paint? anything that comes to mind. i've been photographing for more than 15 years and i have so many photos i wanted to hang on my walls. costs of printing and framing are rather restrictive for a retiree's meagre pension. painting is more cost effective plus with imagination, i can combine sceneries from different places into one frame. e.g. like the painting shown here, the fall trees are from around my city, the water and idea for reflection from one of my trips north of Toronto, and the mountain? imported that one from one of my visits to Palawan. talk about artistic license, non? who needs photoshop!

today is One Week Only's final day and the fare is 'flat lay'. how fortunate that this week on 52 frames, the theme is 'toys' with an extra challenge of flat lay.

and for the first time, i am entering one of my paintings for consideration to have it displayed for the artist's network's "holiday smalls 2025" event. don't know exactly what it is but wish me luck.
summerfield

Sylvia ace
What an amazing hobby, I tried acrylic painting lessons but unfortunately it didn't agree with me. Fab lay flat shot.
November 10th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
This is beautiful. You go girl
November 10th, 2025  
katy ace
The painting is gorgeous and so is the flat life photo! Best wishes for displaying your painting in the artists event.
November 10th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a beautiful painting Vikki
November 10th, 2025  
