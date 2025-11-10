mother nature's revenge

mother nature spoiled us with an extended summer and still the ungrateful us complained about the rain, the heat, etc. and so we were treated to an early snowfall, all of almost 10 cm of the white stuff fell yesterday starting in the morning. this was after the church service when the snow just started. the poor trees that haven't shed off their leaves are the ones that suffer as the branches would be covered in ice by nightfall. snow, ice and slush, not good for the vikster's knee, i tell you.



now i'm caught up with the 52 captures challenge. for week 22, the prompt was 'revenge' and i admit i had no idea how to portray that in photo. but looking at this yesterday, i thought it was perfect for the prompt.



and i must admit, i did chicken out on submitting my artwork. but there is another one that expires next month. hopefully, i won't chicken out again.