the colours of autumn

in black and white.



for week 45 of the 52 captures challenge, we are supposed to take a photo of a colourful black and white image.



so how is one to interpret this paradox in a photograph? fortunately, it's autumn and despite the snow that has battered us here the last two days, the colours still remain on most of the trees. however, it is not as pleasing as when all the leaves started to turn colour. so this is from two weeks ago. the colours here are represented by the different shades and tones of gray.



i had all the good intentions of going downtown this morning to attend the Remembrance ceremonies at the Cenotaph but the sidewalks are icy and slippery. and it was damn cold -4! heaven knows what i will do when it gets to be minus 20 going forward with this winter thing. until last winter the cold didn't bother me. therefore my tribute for today's event is a poppy decal which i left in colour out of respect to the veterans.