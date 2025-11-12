Previous
sleighs on stand by
sleighs on stand by

in the middle of the snow storm, we drove to the Distillery District because my friend thought that the big Christmas tree was up and lit. it wasn't. it was still surrounded by cranes and lights were still being installed. i reckon it would be lit this week as the Christmas market is about to open. some kiosks were already up and running while the rest are all decorated and ready for the merchants.

the trip was not wasted as i took some photos around and before we left, we sat for a hot chocolate drink and some molasses cookies.

43 days before Christmas! we have a radio station here that has started to play Christmas songs 27/4 until December 25th!
summerfield

