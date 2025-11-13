I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
- Joyce Kilmer
"trees" is a beautiful poem. did you know that in 2021, five plus two interpreted this poem in self-portraits? if you are so inclined, here's the link. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-05-24
scroll through the week, all seven self-portraits and even more fun in reading the comments, especially on the sixth day.
i pass by this tree during my morning walks. there are actually two on top of the hill, itiofd.
i wonder if Joyce Kilmer is related to Val Kilmer? 😊 [update: according to google, yes, they are!]
for this week's 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "tree", just one tree.