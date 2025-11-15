Previous
another way to speak out by summerfield
Photo 4591

another way to speak out

a sticker found on the ground whilst finishing my morning walk at the mall. i saw the sticker, took a photo and moved on. i only noted what the sticker says after i downloaded it.

back in the old country when i was a young so-and-so, i had opinions on just about everything. maybe because at home my voice was muffled by my strict father. but at school and at work, i was very vocal about changes, and as my first work was at a government office, that included politics. the country being mostly Catholic, this topic was one i really could not make up my views on, as i did, and still do, hold both views on the topic. the pros and cons are about even for me.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
My views have solidfied over the years
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact