another way to speak out

a sticker found on the ground whilst finishing my morning walk at the mall. i saw the sticker, took a photo and moved on. i only noted what the sticker says after i downloaded it.



back in the old country when i was a young so-and-so, i had opinions on just about everything. maybe because at home my voice was muffled by my strict father. but at school and at work, i was very vocal about changes, and as my first work was at a government office, that included politics. the country being mostly Catholic, this topic was one i really could not make up my views on, as i did, and still do, hold both views on the topic. the pros and cons are about even for me.