incoming! by summerfield
Photo 4593

incoming!

a plane releasing its landing gears approaching the international airport. it's not a familiar airline so i'm guessing it's one of those group flights kind of thing that bring people to the Caribbean then strand them when they file for bankruptcy. i had that happen to a friend - she had a group of 30 people for her wedding and you can imagine the hustle of booking 30 people back to Canada. what an inauspicious start to a marriage, which was probably an omen because the marriage broke down before its third year anyway.

this was my posting last week for 52 frames when the theme was black and white minimalism.
