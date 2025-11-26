a return to the crime scene

my friend and i had to run errands for the church's event. we passed by these buildings on the way back. these buildings are part of a residential condominium complex called 'Absolute World'. it is also sometimes called the Marilyn Monroe buildings because of their "sinuous shape and design".
i photographed these during my second year here on 365, and again last year when my sister and i went on a bus trip and we passed by these also on the way. there has been a lot of additions to complex, well, of course, it has been 13 years!