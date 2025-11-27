zazzy afternoon tea

i quite enjoyed my afternoon tea today. during our church errands yesterday, i managed to get my favourite ginger cookies ever, which if i'm being very good would last me until Sunday.



today, a package was delivered at my door. damned PO people are trying to clean up their acts and actually delivering mails. normally, they would have me pick up a package like this. but i got very excited when i noted where it came from so i opened it right away. and i got this beautiful 'pig' potholder and matching coaster. in my excitement though, i forgot that today was Thursday, 'pig mania' day. pretty darn unfortunate because i went for my morning walk so that i would end up to do my end of the month bank business despite the strong winds, and get back just in time for the pig meet. the package, as i said got me so excited when i came to, it was already past one o'clock - i had too much cookies and had too much tea.



apologies then to my pig mates for having missed today's session.



of course, a big thank you for the present. you're the best! (you know who you are ❤️)