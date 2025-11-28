Sign up
'tis the season
the reason for the season. and don't tell me it's the holiday season. it's Christmas season. without Christmas we won't be having this grand occasion that lasts for months and weeks thereafter.
today, i played photographer at our church for the tree lighting. afterwards, we were treated to hot chocolate, hot apple cider an lots of cookies and barmbrack. everyone enjoyed themselves.
