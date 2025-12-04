it's twilight time

4:54 was the official 'twilight' in Toronto today. i was disappointed because it didn't give off the fabulous crepuscular colours that i've been accustomed to seeing almost everyday when it's not cloudy or stormy, of course. however, seeing that the whole day the weather could not decide what it was today -- we started with cloudy, then very cloudy, then sunshiny, then it clouded again and there was a small snow fall, then it cleared with strong sunshine, then this. on top of that it was freaking cold!!!!



crepuscular, as an adjective means of or relating to twilight. in zoological terms, it is (of an animal) appearing or active in twilight (before sunrise or after sunset).