i'm putting the finishing touches (isolation coat, varnish) to this pair of abstracts. my friend commissioned them, showing me a photo of a table runner from Korea. it took me 10 hours to make the two. i used metallic acrylic paints which sometimes i had to blend/mix to get the other colours not available in metallic. i was asked if i can 'imitate' the organza look of the fabric but since i couldn't, i employed once again the sand texture finish. my friend has seen these and is very happy with the outcome, but almost fainted when i gave the price based on the hours spent. now i can go Christmas shopping or not, as perhaps i will be needing the money to pay for the space for the art walk i will be participating in next year.