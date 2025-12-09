Previous
little Christmas tree by summerfield
little Christmas tree

it being the 9th of December, i suppose there's no stopping Christmas from coming. 🤣i must admit i'm not ready, i've not even thought of what to give my few close friends (yes, i do have a few close friends, real friends, real people, not just imaginary friends 🤣) not grandsons. maybe young Onyx will get an envelope. i just can't stand being in a shopping mall. (last sunday was just a fluke plust i only forced myself to go to the mall for photography assignment!)

thankfully, for Christmas when we would always converge at my niece's home as it is also her birthday, this year, we decided to go to a Chinese buffet so that saved everyone some cooking or preparation. whew!
