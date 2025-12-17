four of seven

last night we went to dinner out of town where we enjoyed perched and pickerel fresh from the Lake Erie (it was cooked of course). we passed by a village where both residential and commercial establishments had displays of Christmas decorations and lights. one of the properties have a massive display of Disney characters. shown here are part of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs -- i believe they are Doc, Happy, Grumpy and Sleepy. i had to navigate snow and ice for a good block just to get shots of the whole display.