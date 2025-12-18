Previous
the other three by summerfield
Photo 4618

the other three

these are Sneezy, Dopey and Bashful. part of that huge light display referred to in yesterday's post. the circular Santa on Bashful is actually a lantern at the very back of the display.

and where's Snow White?
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely display
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact