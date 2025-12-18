Sign up
Previous
Photo 4618
the other three
these are Sneezy, Dopey and Bashful. part of that huge light display referred to in yesterday's post. the circular Santa on Bashful is actually a lantern at the very back of the display.
and where's Snow White?
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
0
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
Tags
summerfield-street
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely display
December 19th, 2025
